Wellfleet Police implement body-worn camera program



WELLFLEET – Police Chief Michael Hurley reports that the Wellfleet Police on Wednesday marked a milestone with the implementation of the department’s body worn-camera program. According to a survey from the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, only 10% of police departments in the Commonwealth have a body-worn camera program. For the past year and half, the department has been preparing to deploy body-cameras on its officers to increase transparency, promote de-escalation, resolve citizen complaints, and provide as a valuable training tool.

According to Chief Michael Hurley, “the department has been a model on the cape for having strong police-community relationships and our goal is to continue building trust and positive relationships between our officers and the community we serve. I am proud that we are implementing this initiative and look forward to seeing how this program will further support the progress we have made in community policing. I want to thank the Select Board, Town Administration and the community for their collaboration and ongoing support of this program as we make Wellfleet one of the best and safest communities on the Cape”.

The deployment of the body-worn cameras will occur over the next month as officers are trained on how the devices operate and function. As camera usage begins, the department will be able to address any issues that may arise. The cameras will assist in accurate documentation of officers’ interactions with suspects, victims, and members of the public. This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between officers and the public. It is another tool to enhance accountability, operational capabilities, and community outreach.

It is important to note that the police union has overwhelming supported this program and have worked cooperatively with the Chief to make this happen. In today’s day and age with cameras present everywhere in the community, this will be the first time we can view an incident from the officer’s perspective.

