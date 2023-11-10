WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police are investigating a rollover crash Thursday evening. The crash happened sometime after 9 PM on Long Pond Road near Ocean View Drive. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated. Further details were not immediately available.
Wellfleet Police investigate rollover crash
November 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
