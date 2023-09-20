Wellfleet Police investigating car vs bicycle crash



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Tuesday September 19, 2023, at approximately 3:20 PM, the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Route 6 and Pilgrim Spring Road for a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a motor vehicle. First on scene was an off-duty Truro Police Officer who was passing by at the time of the accident and rendered aid to the injured bicyclist until Wellfleet emergency personnel arrived. The injured bicyclist, a 67-year-old female from Wellfleet was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the motor vehicle involved in the collision is a 66-year-old male from New York, who was driving a 2022 Toyota Rav4 on Route 6 when the accident occurred. Traffic was diverted off Route 6 for a short time while the scene was cleared. The circumstances surrounding this crash are currently under investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department.