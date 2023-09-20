WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Tuesday September 19, 2023, at approximately 3:20 PM, the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Route 6 and Pilgrim Spring Road for a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a motor vehicle. First on scene was an off-duty Truro Police Officer who was passing by at the time of the accident and rendered aid to the injured bicyclist until Wellfleet emergency personnel arrived. The injured bicyclist, a 67-year-old female from Wellfleet was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the motor vehicle involved in the collision is a 66-year-old male from New York, who was driving a 2022 Toyota Rav4 on Route 6 when the accident occurred. Traffic was diverted off Route 6 for a short time while the scene was cleared. The circumstances surrounding this crash are currently under investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department.
Wellfleet Police investigating car vs bicycle crash
September 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
