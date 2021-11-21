Wellfleet, Truro and Eastham firefighters battle overnight RV fire

WELLFLEET – On Sunday morning at 3:28 AM, the Wellfleet Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a 30 foot RV on fire at 45 Cassick Valley Road. The fire was called in to 911 after neighbors were alerted by flames coming from the vehicle.

The first arriving engine found a heavy fire condition with the recreational vehicle fully involved. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire. A first alarm assignment was requested bringing in additional fire resources from Eastham and Truro to the scene. Once Eastham Engine 155 and Truro Tanker 484 arrived on scene a sufficient water supply was established. The crash from Engine 94 with the assistance of the Eastham Engine crew knocked down and extinguished the fire.