West Barnstable firefighters douse pickup truck fire

December 26, 2019


WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable firefighters extinguished a pickup truck fire on Crocker Road Thursday morning. Engine 294, Tanker 286, Squad 287 and Chief 291 responded to the call.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

