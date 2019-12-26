WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable firefighters extinguished a pickup truck fire on Crocker Road Thursday morning. Engine 294, Tanker 286, Squad 287 and Chief 291 responded to the call.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
West Barnstable firefighters douse pickup truck fire
December 26, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
