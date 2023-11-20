WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a rollover crash in West Barnstable shortly before 9 PM Sunday. The vehicle ended up back on its wheels after the crash on Main Street (Route 6A) at High Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
West Barnstable rollover crash sends one person to hospital
November 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
