You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable rollover crash sends one person to hospital

West Barnstable rollover crash sends one person to hospital

November 19, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a rollover crash in West Barnstable shortly before 9 PM Sunday. The vehicle ended up back on its wheels after the crash on Main Street (Route 6A) at High Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 