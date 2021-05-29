You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wet, windy conditions cause scattered power outages

Wet, windy conditions cause scattered power outages

May 29, 2021

CAPE COD – Today’s unusual nor’easter like weather has cause a few scattered power outages. The largest was in Wellfleet where a transformer blew out on Gull Pond Road around 1 PM knocking out power to 177 Eversource customers. Utility crews are responding to make repairs.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 