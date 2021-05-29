CAPE COD – Today’s unusual nor’easter like weather has cause a few scattered power outages. The largest was in Wellfleet where a transformer blew out on Gull Pond Road around 1 PM knocking out power to 177 Eversource customers. Utility crews are responding to make repairs.
Wet, windy conditions cause scattered power outages
May 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
