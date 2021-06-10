You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wianno Avenue in Osterville closed due to broken utility pole

Wianno Avenue in Osterville closed due to broken utility pole

June 10, 2021

Barnstable Police/CWN

OSTERVILLE – Barnstable Police report that Wianno Avenue in Osterville will be closed between Bates Street and East Bay Road for the next several hours due to a broken utility pole..

