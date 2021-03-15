BREWSTER – An arctic front pushed through the region late Sunday afternoon. Snow squalls briefly reduced visibility. The National Weather Service reported a 57 MPH wind gust in Dennis. Eversource crews were working to restore service to about 200 customers in Brewster who lost power during the gusty winds.
Wind gust to 57 MPH in Dennis, 200 customers lose power in Brewster
March 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Releases New Vouchers for Affordable Housing
- Certain Sectors Begin Gaining Jobs in Massachusetts
- Nominations Being Accepted for Mercy Otis Warren Award
- Massachusetts Sending 400 National Guard Members to D.C.
- Bill Filed to End Daylight Savings Time
- A Year of Distance Learning Wears Thin
- Cape Cod Businesses Continue to Feel COVID Impacts
- Feds Ease Nursing Home Visitation Rules
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Announces COVID Vaccination Appointments
- Lauf Proud of Community COVID Response, Ready to Expand Vaccinations
- Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com
- Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award