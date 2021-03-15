You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wind gust to 57 MPH in Dennis, 200 customers lose power in Brewster

Wind gust to 57 MPH in Dennis, 200 customers lose power in Brewster

March 14, 2021

BREWSTER – An arctic front pushed through the region late Sunday afternoon. Snow squalls briefly reduced visibility. The National Weather Service reported a 57 MPH wind gust in Dennis. Eversource crews were working to restore service to about 200 customers in Brewster who lost power during the gusty winds.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 