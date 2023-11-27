You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wing gusts to 60 MPH leave 600 on Cape without power

Wing gusts to 60 MPH leave 600 on Cape without power

November 27, 2023

CAPE COD – A fast moving storm overnight brought wind gusts to 60 MPH in Mashpee. Eversource teported falling tree limbs knocked out power to 350 customers in Barnstable and another 250 in Harwich. Line crews were working to restore service.

