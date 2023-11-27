CAPE COD – A fast moving storm overnight brought wind gusts to 60 MPH in Mashpee. Eversource teported falling tree limbs knocked out power to 350 customers in Barnstable and another 250 in Harwich. Line crews were working to restore service.
Wing gusts to 60 MPH leave 600 on Cape without power
November 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
