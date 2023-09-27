You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Winter Street in Hyannis shut down after car vs pole crash

Winter Street in Hyannis shut down after car vs pole crash

September 27, 2023



HYANNIS – Winter Street in Hyannis was closed in the area of Linden Street after a Toyota Tundra pickup struck a pole about 2 PM Wednesday. A parked car also suffered damage in the incident. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

