HYANNIS – Winter Street in Hyannis was closed in the area of Linden Street after a Toyota Tundra pickup struck a pole about 2 PM Wednesday. A parked car also suffered damage in the incident. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Winter Street in Hyannis shut down after car vs pole crash
September 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
