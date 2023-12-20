Woman accused of taking Uber to Plymouth Police Station then stealing the Uber vehicle

– Plymouth Police report that on Monday Afternoon, December 18, 2023, An Uber Driver picked up Kelly Adams, 56, at a hotel in Plymouth. She explained to him that she had nowhere to stay, so feeling bad for her, he brought her to Police Headquarters to see if we could help.

They both entered the lobby and explained the situation to Officer William Leonard. Officer Leonard called the South Shore Resource Advocacy Center, spoke to representatives, and was waiting on a call back to hopefully get Ms. Adams some assistance.

During this time, Ms. Adams apparently became frustrated, was banging on walls at the Police Station, left the lobby, and entered the Uber. She started it, and locked the doors. Officers went outside, and tried to coax her to get out.

Nothing worked.

She backed out of the space, almost hitting Sergeant Carney, and exited our parking lot. A radio broadcast reached Officer Robert Hackett who was operating his cruiser, on Long Pond Road entering our complex.

He was able to stop the vehicle, and with the assistance of Officer Leonard who had run to the scene, was able to take her into custody.

She was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation, and failure to stop for Police.

At booking, it was discovered that she was under the influence of alcohol and she was additionally charged with operating under the influence, 3rd offense and operating with a suspended license due to an OUI conviction.

Later, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, while under guard, Ms. Adams yelled obscenities to other patients and staff. She was asked several times by both Officers and BID nursing staff to stop. She refused. She was additionally charged with disturbing the peace.