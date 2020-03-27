You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured in equestrian accident in Brewster

Woman injured in equestrian accident in Brewster

March 27, 2020

BREWSTER – A woman was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Brewster sometime after 10:30 AM Friday morning. The incident happened off Run Pond Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with possible fractured bones. Further details were not immediately available.

