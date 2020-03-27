BREWSTER – A woman was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Brewster sometime after 10:30 AM Friday morning. The incident happened off Run Pond Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with possible fractured bones. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured in equestrian accident in Brewster
March 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
