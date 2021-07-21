You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

Woman injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

July 21, 2021

Tim Caldwell/CWN file

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking the West End Breakwater in Provincetown shortly before 12:30 PM Wednesday. The victim apparently fell on the rocks near Long Point. Firefighters working at Flyers Boat Yard were able to reach the scene by boat and transport the victim to the boat yard where an ambulance was waiting. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 