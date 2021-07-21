PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking the West End Breakwater in Provincetown shortly before 12:30 PM Wednesday. The victim apparently fell on the rocks near Long Point. Firefighters working at Flyers Boat Yard were able to reach the scene by boat and transport the victim to the boat yard where an ambulance was waiting. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown
July 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
