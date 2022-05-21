Woman suffers serious burns in house explosion and fire in Dennis

DENNIS – At 05:15 AM Saturday, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 143 Mayfair Road. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found the building had exploded. The occupant of the building had suffered burns from the fire. A MedFlight helicopter was called but was not flying due to weather. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The blast was strong enough to blow out a window and an outside gable wall. Dennis Police used a portable extinguisher to extinguish hot spots prior to fire department arrival.

Firefighters secured the propane gas and the Dennis building inspector and gas inspector were called to the scene. The single-story wood frame structure suffered serious damage.

The occupant stated she had just turned her stove on to cook when the explosion happened. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries to firefighters.