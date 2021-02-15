BOURNE – The Army Corps of Engineers reports that maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. During these times, one lane of travel will be restricted while three lanes will remain open to traverse the Cape Cod Canal via the Bourne Bridge. Work schedule is weather permitting.
Work on Bourne Bridge scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday
February 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
