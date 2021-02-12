TRURO – A construction worker was injured after reported falling off a roof in Truro late Friday morning. Rescuers were called to a Tom’s Hill Road residence and transported the victim to the Wellfleet Cinema’s to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker airlifted after fall from roof in Truro
February 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
