SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly driving west in the eastbound lanes allegedly caused a crash by exit 63 (old exit 4) in Sandwich shortly after 7:30 PM Sunday. Both drivers were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The vehicles had to be towed from the scene. One was in the highway, the other on the exit ramp. The incident is under investigation by Mass State Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Wrong way driver accused of triggering crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
March 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
