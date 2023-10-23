You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth crash sends two to hospital

Yarmouth crash sends two to hospital

October 23, 2023

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened about 9 AM Monday at the intersection of Station Avenue and Old Townhouse Road. Both vehicles had to be towed from scene leading to traffic tieups. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

