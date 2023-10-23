YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened about 9 AM Monday at the intersection of Station Avenue and Old Townhouse Road. Both vehicles had to be towed from scene leading to traffic tieups. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Yarmouth crash sends two to hospital
October 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
