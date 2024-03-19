Yarmouth detectives arrest Brockton man on GPS monitoring bracelet with crack and fentanyl



YARMOUTH – A Brockton man was arrested following a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Yarmouth Police were called to a West Yarmouth neighborhood Monday afternoon after reports of drug activity in the area. When officers arrived, they observed a car backed into a dead-end road with two people inside. The passenger exited the car and ran into a nearby house while the car fled the area towards Hyannis.

Detectives and Pro-Active Anti-Crime Unit members located the car traveling on Yarmouth Road in Hyannis and stopped it for traffic violations. Detective Ambrosini deployed his partner, K9 Gauge, a narcotics detection canine who alerted officers to the odor of drugs on the driver.

Police located 24 grams of fentanyl and 37 grams of crack cocaine on Joshua Taylor, 33, of Brockton. Taylor was taken into custody and charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Cocaine and Failure to Stop/Yield in addition to an active warrant.

Taylor, who has a history of drug possession and distribution, was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet at the time of his arrest. He was held overnight without bail and arraigned at Barnstable District Court Tuesday morning.