Yarmouth DNR assists vessel taking on water

June 30, 2022



YARMOUTH – At approximately 8 AM on Monday, the Yarmouth Division Natural Resources received a call from United States Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England regarding a 36 foot vessel taking on water with two people on board. Yarmouth Natural Resources responded with Harbormaster vessels J-48 and J-49 from Lewis Bay and Bass River. The vessel in distress was located approximately two miles south of Point Gammon in West Yarmouth.

J-49 placed one crew member aboard the disabled vessel to assess the situation. The vessel was in fact taking on water and TowBoat US Bass River arrived and began the dewatering process. The two people on the disabled vessel declined medical treatment. J-49 took the disabled vessel in tow while TowBoat US continued dewatering efforts. The vessel was towed safely to Bass River.

Yarmouth Natural Resources was assisted by TowBoat US Bass River, Barnstable Harbormaster, Hyannis Fire, USCG Station Woods Hole and USCG Station Chatham.

