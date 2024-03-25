You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Fire Deputy Chief Jon Sawyer retiring after 40 years of service

Yarmouth Fire Deputy Chief Jon Sawyer retiring after 40 years of service

March 25, 2024


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jon Sawyer is retiring after 40 years of service. Family and friends are invited to a party on Wednesday March 27th at Yarmouth Fire Station #3 at 520 Buck Island  Road. The event runs from 9 AM to noon. Light refreshments will be served.

