YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jon Sawyer is retiring after 40 years of service. Family and friends are invited to a party on Wednesday March 27th at Yarmouth Fire Station #3 at 520 Buck Island Road. The event runs from 9 AM to noon. Light refreshments will be served.
Yarmouth Fire Deputy Chief Jon Sawyer retiring after 40 years of service
March 25, 2024
