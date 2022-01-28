YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to the Fresenius Kidney Care center on Willow Street around noon Friday after an odor of smoke was reported in the building. After investigation, the problem was traced to a malfunctioning dialysis machine. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth firefighters called to kidney center after odor of smoke reported
January 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
