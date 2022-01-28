You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters called to kidney center after odor of smoke reported

Yarmouth firefighters called to kidney center after odor of smoke reported

January 28, 2022

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to the Fresenius Kidney Care center on Willow Street around noon Friday after an odor of smoke was reported in the building. After investigation, the problem was traced to a malfunctioning dialysis machine. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 