Yarmouth Firefighters extinguish electrical fire

December 30, 2022


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 347 White’s Path shortly after 9 AM Friday. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames on an outside wall. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

