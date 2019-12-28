You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters quell dumpster fire

Yarmouth firefighters quell dumpster fire

December 28, 2019


YARMOUTH – This morning around 11 AM, the Yarmouth Fire & Rescue Department responded to a dumpster fire at a commercial building on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause is under investigation by the Yarmouth Fire and Yarmouth Police.
Photo by Yarmouth Fire/CWN

