YARMOUTH – This morning around 11 AM, the Yarmouth Fire & Rescue Department responded to a dumpster fire at a commercial building on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause is under investigation by the Yarmouth Fire and Yarmouth Police.
Photo by Yarmouth Fire/CWN
Yarmouth firefighters quell dumpster fire
December 28, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
