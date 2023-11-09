YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to carbon monoxide alarms at the Red Jacket Resort on South Street around 11 AM. Two people were evaluated but declined transport. The source of the odorless potentially fatal fumes was not immediately clear.
Yarmouth firefighters respond to carbon monoxide incident at local hotel
November 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
