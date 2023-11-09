You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters respond to carbon monoxide incident at local hotel

Yarmouth firefighters respond to carbon monoxide incident at local hotel

November 9, 2023

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to carbon monoxide alarms at the Red Jacket Resort on South Street around 11 AM. Two people were evaluated but declined transport. The source of the odorless potentially fatal fumes was not immediately clear.

