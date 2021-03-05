You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after mattress fire in Yarmouth

Two evaluated after mattress fire in Yarmouth

March 5, 2021


YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth about 12:20 PM Friday. The fire at 64 Captain Ryder Road reportedly started in a bedroom possibly in a mattress and was quickly extinguished. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

