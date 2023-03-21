You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters respond to shed fire on Great Island

March 21, 2023

YARMOUTH – Yarmourh firefighters responded to a shed fire on the gated Great Island community shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. According to repoers, a burn pild spread to te shed igniting it. Because of the remote location, mutual aid was called to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

