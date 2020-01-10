South Dennis man arrested for drug possession

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Monday January 6th at 6:30 PM, Pro-Active Anti-crime Officer Ambrosini, Patrol Officer Murphy and Patrol Officer Rivett encountered a male, identified as Jordan O’Brien, 29, of South Dennis, in the parking lot of the Yarmouth Shopping Plaza in South Yarmouth. Officers had information that O’Brien would be in the area and that there were outstanding warrants for his arrest. As O’Brien exited a store he was apprehended and placed under arrest for the three outstanding warrants. A subsequent investigation lead to the discovery of a large amount of cash and narcotics in a rental car which O’Brien was in possession of. During a search of the rental car officers discovered and seized $1,615.00 in cash, various items consistent with drug packing and distribution, cocaine and fentanyl. O’Brien was charged with trafficking in fentanyl in excess of 1o grams, trafficking cocaine in excess of 18 grams, warrant arrest (3 counts). The incident remains open and under investigation.