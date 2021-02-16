Yarmouth man arrested for OUI after crashing into a tree

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Friday February 12, 2021 at approximately 8:12 pm, Yarmouth Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Route 28 and Old Main Street for a reported motor vehicle accident. The caller stated that a vehicle had struck a tree and the operator had fled on foot and was now laying in the roadway.

Upon arrival officers located the operator laying in the roadway. As officers attempted to assess the operator for injuries he began to crawl towards them then stood up and took a fighting stance. The operator, identified as Marcel Young, age 43, of West Yarmouth was uncooperative and aggressive during the roadside investigation. Based on observations at the scene and actions by Young, he was placed under arrest.

During the arrest Young resisted with officers and had to be forced into the back of the cruiser. During the struggle one Yarmouth Officer was injured and was treated for an upper body injury. Young was transported to the police station for processing and was held without bail pending appearance in court.

Young was charged with the following:

Warrant- default

OUI–drugs

Negligent operation of motor vehicle

Marked lanes violation

Warrant- probation violation

Resist arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer

Photos by Yarmouth Police/CWN