Yarmouth Police arrest Yarmouth Man for Breaking and Entering



YARMOUTH – On 11/09/20 at approximately 9:58 PM the Yarmouth Police Department received a 911 call regarding a breaking and entering that had just occurred at a residence located Yarmouth Port. The reporting party stated that the suspect had entered the residence and was in the living room. Before officers arrived the homeowner was able to remove the suspect from the residence.

Yarmouth Police Officers arrived on location and located the suspect in the back yard. The suspect, identified as Cory Grant age 37 from Yarmouth, was arrested without incident.

Grant was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was processed. Grant was held on bail and transported to Barnstable District Court for arraignment this morning.