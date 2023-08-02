Yarmouth Police Detective retires after 34 years



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department joined with family and friends to wish longtime Detective Christopher Kent well on his last day of work. Detective Kent was met by members of the Yarmouth Police Department, family members and friends as he arrived to work Wednesday morning for his last day on duty. Kent completed 34 years in law enforcement serving the Yarmouth community as he heads to retirement.

Christopher Kent was raised in the town of Dennis and is a 1987 graduate of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. He began his law enforcement career as a member of the Cape Cod Drug Task Force in 1989 and in 1993, was hired by the Yarmouth Police Department.

Throughout his career, Detective Kent served in many different roles within the department. Beginning as a Patrol Officer, he went on to serve as a Traffic Enforcement Officer, Bike Patrol Member, Motorcycle Officer, and was an original member of the Cape Cod SWAT Team. Although he

served in various positions, he spent a majority of his career assigned to a position he was truly passionate about; a Narcotics Detective.

Detective Kent made an incredible impact on the community, as well as the men and women he worked with during his career.

He played a vital role in developing the Yarmouth Police Department into the professional and proactive agency it is today. It truly is the end of an era at the YPD. Detective Kent will be sorely missed. The members of the Yarmouth Police Department wish Chris the very best in his retirement.

