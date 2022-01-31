YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating an early morning crash. A work truck struck a utility pole on Willow Street at Camp Street just after 1:30 AM Monday. The driver was not on scene when rescuers arrived. Eversource crews had to replace the pole prompting the closure of Willow Street. Further details were not immediately available.
Yarmouth Police investigating overnight pickup vs pole crash
January 31, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
