Yarmouth Police investigating overnight pickup vs pole crash

Yarmouth Police investigating overnight pickup vs pole crash

January 31, 2022

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating an early morning crash. A work truck struck a utility pole on Willow Street at Camp Street just after 1:30 AM Monday. The driver was not on scene when rescuers arrived. Eversource crews had to replace the pole prompting the closure of Willow Street. Further details were not immediately available.

