Yarmouth Police Officer commended for efforts to locate missing elderly female

YARMOUTH – Letter of Commendation for outstanding police work-

On August 7, 2022, the Yarmouth Police received a 911 call reporting a missing elderly female. Officer Gibney arrived and determined that the missing female’s husband had the Apple “find my phone” application activated, but his phone was not working. Officer Gibney logged into his account with her personal phone and located the missing female within minutes. The missing female had fallen down an embankment and could not summon help. The female was treated at the scene by Yarmouth Fire and transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

To: Patrol Officer Mary Gibney

Re: Letter of Commendation

Date: 8/16/22

With great pleasure, I concur with your supervisors’ recommendations in issuing you a Letter of Commendation for efforts that led to locating the missing elderly female on August 7, 2022. The victim, a 78-year-old female, wandered from home and had fallen down an embankment and was unable to call for help. You used the family Apple ID account to access the “find my phone” feature, which aided you in locating her within minutes.

Your professionalism and quick thinking were instrumental in the successful conclusion of the call for assistance. It is without a doubt that the situation’s outcome would have been tragic had it not been for your performance that evening.

I take great pride in knowing that the members of the Yarmouth Police Department stand ready to meet any challenge placed upon them at any given time.

A copy of this memorandum shall be included in your personnel file as a permanent record of your excellent work. Again, thank you for a job well done!

Chief Frank Frederickson