YARMOUTH – Help YPD identify this thief!

On Friday October 22nd around 2:30 pm a male entered the Bayberry Hills Golf Course Pro Shop and stole a PING driver. The driver is valued at $500. The suspect walked in carrying an old club and swapped it out with a new club. The suspect was driving a newer model blue Dodge Ram pick up truck.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100