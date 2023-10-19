Yarmouth Police seek to locate SUV involved in hit & run with injury



YARMOUTH – Thursday afternoon, around 1:20 PM, a white Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon (similar to pictured) crashed into the rear of a box truck causing substantial damage and injury to the truck’s driver. This occurred near the railroad crossing on Willow Street near Cross Street. The white SUV has extensive front end damage and left the scene heading toward Route 6A.

The crash is currently under investigation. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Erica Wenberg at (508) 775-0445 ext. 2352