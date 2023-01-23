Yarmouth Police seeking missing endangered man

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are searching for a missing endangered man. Eduardo Gomes is a white male 40-years-old. He is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes. Gomes was last seen earlier today (Monday) in West Yarmouth near Sandy Pond. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve light colored shirt, brown camouflage shorts, flip flops and a gray NY Yankees cap. He has arm tattoos of coy fish and wolverine. Police report Gomes may suffer from schizophrenia.

If you have information or have seem Gomes, please contact Yarmouth Police immediately at 508-775-0445 or call 911. You can also email YPD at [email protected] to report information.

