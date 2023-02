YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: In recent weeks, the area has seen building materials with costs in the thousands, taken from multiple job sites. Overnight thefts of cedar shingles have been reported most recently. We are urging all builders and contractors to secure building materials at the end of the day.

If you have information regarding theft of building materials or observe suspicious activity at job sites, please call our dispatch center at (508) 775-0445.