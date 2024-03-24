YARMOUTH – At about 2 PM Sunday there was a three-vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Yarmouth senior center on Forest Road. A Ford Fusion sedan reportedly struck a vehicle belonging to the senior center and then struck a second vehicle from the center. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN
Yarmouth Senior Center vehicle damaged in crash
March 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
