Exploring Monomoy Part 2 : The Spectacular Trail to the Lighthouse

As I continue to explore the Island of Monomoy…I arrive by boat, on the Nantucket Sound side, at the main trail that meanders its way to the oldest structure…The Lighthouse. Located near the southern end of the island, the lighthouse was originally built in 1823 out of wood. The lighthouse tower is now a cast-iron brick lined structure, painted red, and has just had another renovation. The light is not functioning–it was discontinued in 1923–but the structure is visible from miles away. Monomoy is under the management of The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The visuals from the trail are spectacular with vast landscapes and a feeling of complete isolation. The amount of vegetation and dunes are stunning…and as one gets closer several ponds add to the wonder of this unique paradise. The following photos are from my hike…. Enjoy!

