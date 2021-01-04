Fishermen’s Alliance Working to Combat Food Insecurity

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance is doing their part to help combat food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic with a new program.

Through their brand “Small Boats, Big Taste,” the Fishermen’s Alliance has been making chowder and donating it to foodbanks across Massachusetts.

Not only is the program providing the community with much needed food, but it also provides fishermen with the business that they need.

By purchasing snapper haddock from fishermen, Small Boats, Big Taste also provides a market for an often underused fish.

“It’s just really been a wonderful community effort all the way from the fishermen to the companies that have donated trucking or given us storage discounts,” said Stephanie Sykes of the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance.

Stephanie believes the program will continue through the spring, providing food banks with much-needed nutritious donations as the pandemic continues.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter