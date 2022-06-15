PHOTOS: A Sunny Day at Springhill Beach

As we continue to explore the Cape and Islands, we are stopping at as many beaches as possible to take photographs!
This time, we swung by Springhill Beach to take a look at the scene.
If you live in Sandwich, it’s worth a stop!
As we continue to explore the Cape and Islands, we are stopping at as many beaches as possible to take photographs!
This time, we swung by Springhill Beach to take a look at the scene.
If you live in Sandwich, it’s worth a stop!
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2022 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media