PHOTOS: A Sunny Day at Springhill Beach

June 15, 2022

As we continue to explore the Cape and Islands, we are stopping at as many beaches as possible to take photographs!

This time, we swung by Springhill Beach to take a look at the scene.

If you live in Sandwich, it’s worth a stop!

Springhill Beach

By Ann Luongo

About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


