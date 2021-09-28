PHOTOS: Cold Storage Beach in East Dennis

It was a cloudy day out at Cold Storage Beach when we grabbed these shots.
Even on a cloudy day the beach still looks inviting.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
It was a cloudy day out at Cold Storage Beach when we grabbed these shots.
Even on a cloudy day the beach still looks inviting.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media