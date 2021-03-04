PHOTOS: Gorgeous Blue Skies at Bass River

There were some really vibrant blue skies on the Cape recently.
We were out in Yarmouth taking pictures of Bass River.
One of our favorite places in the summer, it’s a great time to check out the scene without any crowds.
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
