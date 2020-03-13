You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Pleasant Road Beach

PHOTOS: Pleasant Road Beach

March 13, 2020

The sunrise was spectacular at Pleasant Road Beach in Harwich on a recent visit.

This beautiful stretch of sand has loads of shells for collecting.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Pleasant Road Beach

Image 1 of 22

