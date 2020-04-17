PHOTOS: Mid-Cape Home Centers and Hyannis Fire Department Host Controlled Appreciation Showing

Mid-Cape Home Centers and Hyannis Fire Department Show Controlled Appreciation Image 1 of 20

On Thursday afternoon during the Cape Cod Hospital afternoon shift-change, Mid-Cape Home Centers led with three impressive trucks, joined by two Hyannis Fire Department trucks. The Mid-Cape trucks, one wrapped for First Responder appreciation, another for Military Veterans and the third being a large boom truck, hoisted flags and thank you banners, flashed lights and played motivational music to show support for and put a smile on the faces of our local medical staff.

Mid-Cape Home Centers is in its 125th year of business on Cape Cod and the South Shore. Today more than ever, Mid-Cape is dedicated to providing the building supplies that will help southeastern Massachusetts remain one of the best places to live in America. More than just a lumber and building supply company, Mid-Cape’s specialty is experience that builds.

The display of appreciation took place because all of the Mid-Cape team members recognize the medical staff here in our community as heroes, not only during the Covid-19 pandemic, but every single day. They are proud to be able to show support for these tremendously brave, selfless, caring people, putting their lives on the line to help Cape Cod come out of this pandemic stronger than before.

The showing was a successful display of appreciation to the many staff members of Cape Cod Hospital. One group of nurses requested a photo of themselves in front of the display to send to their lead doctor who has been relocated to the epicenter of the pandemic, New York City, saying that it would certainly put a smile on his face. Another nurse told the Mid-Cape team members, “thank you, you have truly made my day.”

Mid-Cape has been navigating the unusual circumstances that many local essential businesses are facing during this time. They have been adjusting policies on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis to immediately reflect the Orders and calls-to-action that have been put in place by Governor Charlie Baker, the CDC and the Federal Governments. Mid-Cape Home Centers has managed to move to a fully operational, call-in/curbside pick-up business model. They would like the community and their team members to know that this transition, although temporary, could not have gone so smoothly if it wasn’t for the incredible efforts put forth by the individuals on both sides of the business.

Although it is not currently “business as usual”, Mid-Cape is here to do whatever they can to help our community, whether it be a friendly team member’s face at curbside pick-up, or a 10 foot banner lifted in the air by a 42 foot truck!