The Short List: 5 Best Dog Parks on Cape Cod

Welcome to the Short List!

The Short List is a place for people to share opinions and discover new things on and about Cape Cod. We take your feedback and thoughts and share them with CapeCod.com readers!

We asked Cape Codders where they believe are the best dog parks on the Cape. Thanks to all who voted! Here are the results for the best dog parks on Cape Cod!

Mashpee Dog Park

The Mashpee Dog Park was opened in the summer of 2015 and offers a large space for not just dogs, but the owners as well! The Mashpee Dog Park is maintained with the assistance and financial support of the Friends of Mashpee Dog Park. Check out the Mashpee Dog Park website.

Yarmouth Dog Park

Open from dawn to dusk, the Yarmouth Dog Park is located at the Sandy Pond Recreational Area and was opened in 2015. For more information, take a look the Sandy Pond facebook page.

Falmouth Dog Park

Opened in 2011, the Falmouth Dog Park is a 1.6 acre site on town-owned land, with two fenced play areas for dogs. The “Small Dog” area is 3,264 sq. ft, and the “All Dog” area is 16, 760 sq. ft. Both areas are covered with pea stones and sand and include benches, water bubblers, and waste disposal cans. For more information check out the Falmouth Dog Park website.

Fresh Pond Dog Park in Dennis

The Fresh Pond Dog Park boasts two fenced enclosures, a fresh water swimming area for dogs, and a walking trail through the woods.

Pilgrim Bark Park in Provincetown

Opened in 2008, the Pilgrim Bark Park is located on an acre of land where dogs can run free and socialize off leash. For more information, please visit the Pilgrim Bark Park website.

Take a look at some of our past Short List topics!

Whether you’re looking for ice cream, Mexican food or just things from Cape Cod past, the Short List has it all for you. Take a look at some of the previous Short Lists that we’ve put up online!

