Will You Help Pepe Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Pepe! Pepe is a 40 year old, male, yellow-naped, amazon parrot. Pepe was surrendered because his previous owner developed allergies. Pepe needs a home with an owner who has experience with parrots! He is happiest when out of his enclosure, and loves to wander around the house and look out the window. Pepe is a very chatty bird and will spend his days sitting on his owners shoulders talking to him. He’s used to a quiet household and bonding with one or two people. This breed can live to be 60-80 years old and make excellent companions.

