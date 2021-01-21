YMCA Falmouth Project Picks up New Donation

FALMOUTH- The Y Founders Fundraising Drive for Falmouth recently received a $5000 grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation.

The money will go towards site permitting for a new Y location near Brick Kiln Road and Gifford Street.

Plans for the new Y were initiated in response to a need for affordable childcare in the Upper Cape area.

The grant by the bank was one of many charitable donations received for the project.

“You know who has really stepped up most is a lot of people who are actively volunteering to raise money for the campaign. They are also contributing significant gifts,” said Stacie Peugh, President and CEO of YMCA Cape Cod.

With all the help received from the community and charitable organizations, Stacie and others are excited about the progress being made on this project.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter