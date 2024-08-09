Listen below to the discussion on this event happening on 8/10.
99.9 the Q Talks About the Cape Cod Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
August 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Confirms Second West Nile Virus Mosquito Sample
- New Steamship Vessels Closer To Joining Fleet
- Nantucket Seeks Exemption from Right Whale Vessel Speed Regulations
- Sunday Journal – Why is Pickleball Taking Off on Cape Cod? Hear from Selectboard Member and Player John Cotton
- Lawsuit Filed Over Deadly Submersible Incident
- Cape Cod Towns Pursue Varied Strategies In Housing Development
- WATCH: Senator Edward Markey and Aquarium staff release rehabilitated turtles into the ocean off Cape Cod
- Oysters Harvested On Cape Cod Subject To Recall
- Seasonal Communities Designation Signed into Law with $5B Affordable Homes Act
- WATCH: Love Live Local Summer Update for Cape and Islands
- Energy Department Awards $2.2B to Strengthen the Electrical Grid and Add Clean Power
- WATCH: Falmouth Reports Turbine Blade Debris at Beaches
- State Looks to Phase Out PFAS in Firefighting Gear by 2027